Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Gantner, Denise M. (nee Westerholt), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Stephen Gantner; loving daughter of Robert Sr. Bob (Barbara) Westerholt; dearest sister of Robert (Jennifer) Westerholt; dear sister-in-law, aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend to many. A special thanks to the St. Luke's Hospice team and ACTS Sisters. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, February 18, 9 a.m. to St. John Paul II Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Association. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
