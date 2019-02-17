|
Gantner, Denise M. (nee Westerholt), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Stephen Gantner; loving daughter of Robert Sr. Bob (Barbara) Westerholt; dearest sister of Robert (Jennifer) Westerholt; dear sister-in-law, aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend to many. A special thanks to the St. Luke's Hospice team and ACTS Sisters. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, February 18, 9 a.m. to St. John Paul II Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Association. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019