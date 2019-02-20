Emge, Dennis A. 84, of St. Paul, MO, passed February 19, 2019. Services: Visitation Fri., Feb. 22, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, 63385. Vis. also Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 from 9:30-11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1223 Church Road, 63366. Funeral Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Interment St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. www.pitmanfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis A. Emge.
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019