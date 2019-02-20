Dennis A. Emge

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis A. Emge.

Emge, Dennis A. 84, of St. Paul, MO, passed February 19, 2019. Services: Visitation Fri., Feb. 22, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, 63385. Vis. also Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 from 9:30-11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1223 Church Road, 63366. Funeral Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Interment St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. www.pitmanfuneralhome.com

logo
Funeral Home
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.