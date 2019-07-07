|
Sears, Dennis C. The love of my life has finally earned his independence from that miserable Vietnam War, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathie Sears (nee Yiatras); loving father of Tammy Corbett, Mary Dye, and the late Jason Sears; cherished grandfather of Garrett, Harrison (Sheridan Simpson) and Colton Dye; dear brother of George (Joann), Frank (Judy) Sears, Mary (Jim) Mohan and the late Carol Sue Sears; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Dennis's heart of gold continued to fight this horrible disease until his last breath. He had never known a stranger. He will be missed, and will forever be in our hearts. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, July 10, 9:15 a.m. to Seven Holy Founder Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 7 to July 8, 2019