Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founder Catholic Church
Dennis C. Sears Obituary
Sears, Dennis C. The love of my life has finally earned his independence from that miserable Vietnam War, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathie Sears (nee Yiatras); loving father of Tammy Corbett, Mary Dye, and the late Jason Sears; cherished grandfather of Garrett, Harrison (Sheridan Simpson) and Colton Dye; dear brother of George (Joann), Frank (Judy) Sears, Mary (Jim) Mohan and the late Carol Sue Sears; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Dennis's heart of gold continued to fight this horrible disease until his last breath. He had never known a stranger. He will be missed, and will forever be in our hearts. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, July 10, 9:15 a.m. to Seven Holy Founder Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 7 to July 8, 2019
