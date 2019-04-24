Dennis G. Youtzy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis G. Youtzy.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Youtzy, Dennis G. Passed away unexpectedly on April 11th, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra Youtzy (nee Oliver); dear father of Catrina Taylor (Darrell), Kassandra Parks (Brent Baker); cherished Paw-Paw of Alexandra Parks and Jacob Parks; loving brother of Karen Odom (John), Brian Youtzy (Linda) and the late Gary Youtzy; loving uncle of Laura Wagner, Robert Van Pietersom, Brad Youtzy (Heather Hughes), Lauren Russo (Nick), Matthew Youtzy, Jason Youtzy, the late Kyle Torretta (Jenny Sly) and Nina Torretta (Chris Riganti). A dear son-in-law to Virginia Oliver, dear brother-in-law to Susan Torretta (Tom) and Harry SonnyOliver, cousin, great-uncle and friend to many. Denny was known for his love of caring for others and his sense of humor. He will be missed by many. Services: A Celebration of his life will be held at Helen Fitzgerald's on S. Lindbergh on Saturday, April 27th, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.