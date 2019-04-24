Youtzy, Dennis G. Passed away unexpectedly on April 11th, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra Youtzy (nee Oliver); dear father of Catrina Taylor (Darrell), Kassandra Parks (Brent Baker); cherished Paw-Paw of Alexandra Parks and Jacob Parks; loving brother of Karen Odom (John), Brian Youtzy (Linda) and the late Gary Youtzy; loving uncle of Laura Wagner, Robert Van Pietersom, Brad Youtzy (Heather Hughes), Lauren Russo (Nick), Matthew Youtzy, Jason Youtzy, the late Kyle Torretta (Jenny Sly) and Nina Torretta (Chris Riganti). A dear son-in-law to Virginia Oliver, dear brother-in-law to Susan Torretta (Tom) and Harry SonnyOliver, cousin, great-uncle and friend to many. Denny was known for his love of caring for others and his sense of humor. He will be missed by many. Services: A Celebration of his life will be held at Helen Fitzgerald's on S. Lindbergh on Saturday, April 27th, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019