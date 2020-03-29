St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Dennis H. McCormick

Dennis H. McCormick Obituary

McCormick, Dennis H.

was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of 44 years to Gay; dear father and father-in-law to Matthew McCormick (Tara), Mark McCormick (Jen), Kelly Brown (Dave); loving son of Thelma McCormick; brother of Steven (Marjorie) and his favorite title, loving Pop Pop of Ryan, Callie, and Miles McCormick and Kennedy Brown. Our dear nephew, uncle, cousin, Godfather, and wonderful friend to so many.

Services: A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at Pathfinder Church, 15800 Manchester Rd., Ellisville, MO at a date to be announced in future months. Details handled by Bopp Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
