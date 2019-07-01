Wipke, Dennis Denny Harold 76, of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, June 27th, 2019. He was strong and courageous throughout his long fight with Parkinson's disease and will forever be seen as a hero by all those who loved him. Dennis is survived by his wife, Carol Wipke, his daughter, Chrissy Wagner (Todd), grandchildren, Ally and Katie, and son, Jim Wipke (Jennifer), grandchildren, Jamison (Jared), Jordan, Jill and Jacob. In his honor, memorials to the American Parkinson Disease Association (Greater St. Louis Chapter), 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017, www.apdaparkinson.org would be appreciated. Services: Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 2nd from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel, located at 9450 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO. Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Church located at 9801 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be offered at www.kriegshausermortuary.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 1, 2019