1/1
Dennis J. Grote
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Grote, Dennis J.

passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Deborah Ann; cherished father of Jessica (Ervin) Tarrant and Jason (Alex) Grote; dear step-grandfather of Chelsea Williams; dear brother of Robert Wulfert and the late Doris Fleck; dear cousin, uncle and buddy to many.

Dennis was an Outdoorsman at Heart, his true passion in life was Fishing and just being outdoors. Previously a hunter, Dennis shifted his energy to conservation and preservation in his later years. He was very creative and enjoyed taking a hands-on approach to life. He could always be found in his Bass Tracker on a local lake with his loyal canine companions Sam or Sue. He loved spending time with his buddies on the water. And if you were lucky enough to go fishing with him, it was bound to be an adventure to remember. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services: A celebration of life will be held on Thurs., Sept. 24, 2:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, Mo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved