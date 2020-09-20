Grote, Dennis J.

passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Deborah Ann; cherished father of Jessica (Ervin) Tarrant and Jason (Alex) Grote; dear step-grandfather of Chelsea Williams; dear brother of Robert Wulfert and the late Doris Fleck; dear cousin, uncle and buddy to many.

Dennis was an Outdoorsman at Heart, his true passion in life was Fishing and just being outdoors. Previously a hunter, Dennis shifted his energy to conservation and preservation in his later years. He was very creative and enjoyed taking a hands-on approach to life. He could always be found in his Bass Tracker on a local lake with his loyal canine companions Sam or Sue. He loved spending time with his buddies on the water. And if you were lucky enough to go fishing with him, it was bound to be an adventure to remember. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services: A celebration of life will be held on Thurs., Sept. 24, 2:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, Mo.