Fesler, Dennis John died at his home on February 22, 2019 at the age of 72, after a year-long battle with cancer. He leaves behind his cherished wife of 51 years, Patricia Ann Fesler; his three sons, Scott, Craig, and Mark Fesler; his daughter, Tricia Hietter; and brothers, Raymond and James Fesler. He was a beloved grandfather to fourteen grandchildren who will miss him dearly. He was also a respected uncle to many nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law; and a father-in-law. Services: A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church with a Mass immediately following at 11 a.m. Father David Daly, a dear friend of the Fesler family, will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend the visitation and Mass in celebration and honor of Dennis's life. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (www.curemeso.org). See boppchapel.com. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019