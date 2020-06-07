Korinek, Dennis 'D.K.' Lee

69, from Blue Springs, MO died on Monday May 25, 2020. Dennis was born in St. Charles, Missouri son of Willard O. Korinek and Juanita B. (Ramsour) Korinek June 1, 1950.

He loved working outdoors with his flowers and gardens and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a computer genius who was highly sought after traveling the world for General Motors. After he retired from General Motors, he took on an entry level position at the Internal Revenue Services. Over the years, he quickly worked his way up the ladder at the IRS and quickly became known as the go-to "numbers guy" and mentor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Juanita Korinek. He leaves behind a daughter Kelly (Korinek) Wilson; son Damien Budd; grandchildren Aurora Wilson and Nolen Wilson; sisters Linda LaBrayere, Peggy McClure and brother Kevin Korinek and many nieces and nephews.

Services: There will be no services, however, a memorial gathering for immediate family will be held at a later date.