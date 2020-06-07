Dennis Lee "D.K." Korinek
1950 - 2020
Korinek, Dennis 'D.K.' Lee

69, from Blue Springs, MO died on Monday May 25, 2020. Dennis was born in St. Charles, Missouri son of Willard O. Korinek and Juanita B. (Ramsour) Korinek June 1, 1950.

He loved working outdoors with his flowers and gardens and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a computer genius who was highly sought after traveling the world for General Motors. After he retired from General Motors, he took on an entry level position at the Internal Revenue Services. Over the years, he quickly worked his way up the ladder at the IRS and quickly became known as the go-to "numbers guy" and mentor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Juanita Korinek. He leaves behind a daughter Kelly (Korinek) Wilson; son Damien Budd; grandchildren Aurora Wilson and Nolen Wilson; sisters Linda LaBrayere, Peggy McClure and brother Kevin Korinek and many nieces and nephews.

Services: There will be no services, however, a memorial gathering for immediate family will be held at a later date.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Dennis....what can I say...My "Time To Go", Buddy...At the end of our shift, we ALWAYS walked out to our vehicles together...and some days you would even have to wait on me...Couldn't wait til you made those baked potato chips, Buddy...Im glad you gave me that recipe...My office communicator, Buddy... When you had to move to be the workleader in a different area...I utilized the OC for questions and you utilized the OC to tell me, "Get Ready, Lets Go!" My...who's that smelling like Bengay~Buddy...when those knees gave you problems, you could count on me to say..your knees must be bothering you....You were called Mr Dennis by many...But I called you Buddy...You will truly be missed. Rest Well..."Buddy" Juliana
May 28, 2020
Dennis was a great guy, smart, supportive and friendly. Very easy to work with. I worked with him at the IRS and he will be missed. So sorry.
Barb Collins
Coworker
May 28, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Dennis at the IRS. What a wonderful human being. Besides taxes, we could talk about gardening or cooking or baking or PC's or spreadsheets. Although he was 5 years older than me, he had the energy and drive of someone 30 years younger. I retired from the IRS in 2017, and Dennis and i got together for lunch in 2018 at the 54th Street Grill in Independence. We talked for hours. Since 2015 he had talked about retiring some time soon, and going to Costa Rica.....but soon never came. The world has lost someone very special, and the rest of us are just going to have to bake or cook or garden just a little bit harder.....
saul erlich
May 28, 2020
"They will come backcome back again, as long as the red Earth rolls. He never wasted a leaf or a tree. Do you think He would squander souls?"
DLB
Father
May 28, 2020
Dennis has left a footprint in this world that cannot be forgotten. He was a brilliant co-worker, leader, and friend who loved helping others. Heaven just gained a worthy angel!
Jackie
May 28, 2020
You were my friend. Ill surely miss you, my dear friend. Working alongside you, full of learning, lots of laughter and just good ol conversation about life. The pranks we pulled, the jokes we shared, your life adventures! Those cookies and breakfast bars though. You stopping by my desk every morning on your way to fill up your water jug. You truly were a genuinely nice person to all. You showed up everyday for us all, even on your most challenging days. You surely wouldnt remind anyone of it, always seeking to help others instead. A great teacher to so many! ERS wont be the same without you my friend. You will be oh so greatly missed! My prayers and thoughts to the family. God Bless you all.
Lori
May 27, 2020
I worked with Dennis at IRS, ERS department. He was my work leader, always willing to help you in any way that he could. He will be missed!
May God bless you all during this time.
Tonya Hood
May 27, 2020
Kelly my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Tina Townsend
Coworker
May 27, 2020
May God Bless your family during this time. I had the pleasure of working with Dennis at the IRS, ERS department. He will be missed,he was always willing to help you in any way that he could. Absent from the body is to be present with the Lord!
May 27, 2020
May God bless your family during this time. I worked with Dennis at the IRS, ERS department. He was a very nice and kind man, always willing to help you! He will be missed.
May 27, 2020
