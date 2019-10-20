Pugh, Dennis Lee

On October 19, 2019, Dennis Lee Pugh left the challenges in his life behind to go to a place of peace, serenity, and contentment.

Dennis was born on October 23, 1941 in Huntington Park, CA to Helen (Peterson) and Charles Pugh. He leaves his wife, Rilla Fisher; his children, Candace Shoemaker (Bill) and Gregory Pugh; his stepsons, Kraig McKim and David Sida; his grandchildren, Josh and Noah Shoemaker; his step-granddaughter, Jennifer McKim, and his sister, Marcia Chaney (Ed Guerrero) and family. Dennis's parents, first wife, Margaret, and his younger brother, Ron, preceded him in death.

Dennis retired from the Adult Division of the Los Angeles Unified School District in 2006, after 42 years of service. He was well-respected by his colleagues, won several organizational service awards, and touched many lives in a positive way. Until the very end of his time with us, Dennis was always the one to find the positive in most situations and his ready, quick wit was always apparent.

Dennis and Rilla moved to St. Charles, MO in 2012 to be near their sons. During that time, they have been active members in the St. Louis Chapter of the American Parkinson?s Disease Association.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Visiting Nurses Association Hospice and the nurses and care partners of the Cottages of Lake St. Louis Grace's Cottage.

A tribute to Dennis will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dennis's honor to the St. Louis Chapter of the APDA, 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, #150, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Contact: Deborah Guyer, Executive Director (636) 778-3377.