Bellar, Dennis Louise "DD"

(nee Clesi), born October 8, 1934, in Beaumont, TX, died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. She was 84.

DD had a passion for Early Americana, and was a lifelong American Country antiques dealer and collector, along with her husband of 64 years, Willis F. "Will" Bellar, former President and C.O.O. of Hazelwood Farms Bakeries and a VP of Wetterau, Inc. for over two decades. She and her husband lovingly restored and decorated their historic stone farmhouse, and were proud to have it featured in Country Home and Country Living publications, as well as St. Louis Magazine, and on local Christmas tours to the public. DD loved traveling back East to New England, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and especially Nashville for Heart of Country each year, to go antiquing, and often participate as a dealer at many antiques shows nationally. She was also very active in the local antiques community for over 40 years.

Earlier in her life, DD was also well-known in her native Texas as a member of the prestigious all-women's singing group the Melody Maids, and traveled the world singing with them. She was a lifelong singer and taught vocal lessons for many years as well. She attended Texas Women's University, in Denton, TX, on a music scholarship, until she left to marry her husband Will on August 20, 1955.

DD was a wonderful and beloved wife and proud mother to her three children, who were everything to her, Kirk, Kent and Jennie. She passed on her love of music and education to her daughter Jennie, a graduate of MICDS, Washington University and Columbia College, who has helped musicians and artists with their careers for the last two decades, in addition to having the honor of taking care of DD in the final years of her life. Her son Kirk graduated from the University of Washington, is an Electrical Engineer for Boeing in Seattle, and has been married to his wife Lisa Marker for almost 30 years. Kent was successful using computer aided technology in commercial development and was an avid skier in his beloved homes in Colorado and Utah.

DD was an avid dog-lover and loved to spend time with and spoil her Bichons Andy, Herman and Sammie; Toy Poodle Odie; Cockapoo BB; Jack Russell Chipper; and Morkie Lily over the years. She loved going to church, water aerobics and watching "her boyfriend" Anderson Cooper on CNN.

DD was charming, funny, smart, so kind, and one of the nicest, sweetest, sassiest Southern women you could meet. Her mischievous sense of humor and amazing laugh will be greatly missed, as will she, by many.

DD was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Louise Clesi; sister Jo'Ann Wilson, and son Kent Bellar.

DD is survived by her husband Will Bellar, son Kirk Bellar, daughter-in-law Lisa Marker, daughter Jennie, niece Julie Munro, grandniece Lauren Munro, and granddog Lily Bellar.

Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO, where a Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held the next day on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the same location with Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visit Baue.com