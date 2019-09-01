St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Dennis Martin Buchheit


1935 - 2019
Dennis Martin Buchheit Obituary

Buchheit, Dennis Martin

84, of St. Louis, Mo passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Dennis was born to Thomas and Louise Buchheit on April 4, 1935, in Perryville, Mo. He joined the US Air Force in 1956, and received an honorable discharge in June of 1959.

He married Julia Nahlik in 1960. They lived in St. Louis their entire 59 years of marriage, enjoying camping, fishing, boating and family time.

He leaves as his legacy 4 children: Kevin Buchheit (Michele), Lisa Schroeder (Joel), Kim Powell (Richard), Kay Buchheit (Mat Adkins).

He is known as Papa to 5 grandchildren: Ali, Ashley, Caylyn, Cal and Malie. He also leaves to cherish his memory 8 siblings. He joins 6 siblings and his parents in eternal rest.

Dennis was a pioneer in computer development and worked in technology and management until he retired as President of Mylee Systems in 2004.

Services: Julie and the kids invite you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 14. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., with a ceremony at 4 at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road. He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in a later private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy South for their amazing compassion and care throughout his final days.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
