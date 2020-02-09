Flanagan, Dennis Michael

69, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Baptized in the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Loving father of Tim (Julia Coryell) Flanagan, Colin (Catherine) Flanagan and the late Erin Flanagan; grandfather of Evie; Colin Jr. and Nora; dear brother, uncle and friend.

Services: The funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, February 12, 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church (Richmond Heights). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to American Brain Tumor Association. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 11, in the Great Hall of Ambruster Chapel, from 4-8 p.m. Online condolences at ambrusterchapel.com