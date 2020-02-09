Dennis Michael Flannagan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Michael Flannagan.
Service Information
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
St. Louis, MO
63117
(314)-863-1300
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church
Richmond Heights, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Flanagan, Dennis Michael

69, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Baptized in the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Loving father of Tim (Julia Coryell) Flanagan, Colin (Catherine) Flanagan and the late Erin Flanagan; grandfather of Evie; Colin Jr. and Nora; dear brother, uncle and friend.

Services: The funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, February 12, 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church (Richmond Heights). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to American Brain Tumor Association. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 11, in the Great Hall of Ambruster Chapel, from 4-8 p.m. Online condolences at ambrusterchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.