McIntyre, Dennis P. 83, passed away, Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Donna Jean (nee Johnson) McIntyre; dear father of Kelly (Gary) Baldridge, Terry (Chris) Tate, Michael (Susan) and Stephen (Brenda) McIntyre; dear grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 9. Services: Memorial service at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles, Saturday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, St. Charles. Memorial visitation at the church Saturday, 9:30 a.m. until service time. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019