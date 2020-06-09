Dennis "Denny" Pijut
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pijut, Dennis "Denny"

Denny, 68. lost his battle with ALS on May 31, 2020. Denny is survived by his wife Leslie (Baustian) Pijut and son Jake. Also survived by his mother Theresa (Rozanski) Pijut; his sister Carol, his brother Tony (Susan) Pijut and other family members. Preceded in death by his father Clarence.

Denny lived his whole life in the St. Louis area. He touched many lives in his love of hunting, fishing, playing golf and bowling (where he met Leslie). Denny and Jake enjoyed watching the Cardinals & Blues, never missing a game. He worked at the Chrysler plant in Fenton for 25 years, retiring in 2008. He then went to work for his brother at Quality Equipment, retiring again in 2019.

Services: Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Saturday, June 13th, 10:30 a.m. Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials to ALS Association of St. Louis appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved