Pijut, Dennis "Denny"

Denny, 68. lost his battle with ALS on May 31, 2020. Denny is survived by his wife Leslie (Baustian) Pijut and son Jake. Also survived by his mother Theresa (Rozanski) Pijut; his sister Carol, his brother Tony (Susan) Pijut and other family members. Preceded in death by his father Clarence.

Denny lived his whole life in the St. Louis area. He touched many lives in his love of hunting, fishing, playing golf and bowling (where he met Leslie). Denny and Jake enjoyed watching the Cardinals & Blues, never missing a game. He worked at the Chrysler plant in Fenton for 25 years, retiring in 2008. He then went to work for his brother at Quality Equipment, retiring again in 2019.

Services: Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Saturday, June 13th, 10:30 a.m. Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials to ALS Association of St. Louis appreciated.