Sapp, Dennis Ray

Dennis was born to Jewell Raymond Sapp and Virginia Ruth (Stevson) Sapp on July 17, 1951. Dennis passed on July 14, 2020. Dennis had three brothers and three sisters, Richard Stevson, Daniel Sapp, James (Jimmy) Brown, Deborah Rhodes, Cynthia Brown, Sandra Brown and many nieces and nephews. He served his country from 1971 to 1973 in the U.S. Army. A private service for the family will be at Jefferson Barracks.