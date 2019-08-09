Dennis Schorp

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
View Map
Obituary
Schorp, Dennis

76, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. Dear husband of the late Barbara (nee Burrus) Schorp, loving father of Craig Schorp and Colleen (Tom) Zeigler, beloved grandfather of Josh, Joey, Tommy and Danielle. Long time teacher of the Ferguson-Florissant School District. Dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Sun., Aug 11, 4-8pm HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd, Florissant, funeral service Mon., Aug 12, 10am Hutchens Mortuary, Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
