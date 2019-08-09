Schorp, Dennis
76, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. Dear husband of the late Barbara (nee Burrus) Schorp, loving father of Craig Schorp and Colleen (Tom) Zeigler, beloved grandfather of Josh, Joey, Tommy and Danielle. Long time teacher of the Ferguson-Florissant School District. Dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation Sun., Aug 11, 4-8pm HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd, Florissant, funeral service Mon., Aug 12, 10am Hutchens Mortuary, Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.