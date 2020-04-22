Calhoun, Denny Wayne passed away April 18, 2020 at Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, Missouri after an unrelenting, courageous battle with cancer. He was born August 15, 1948 to Edman (Bill) and Neoma Calhoun in Henry County Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Randall and Eddy Dean. Surviving are his wife Sydney, two daughters, Jennifer Trigg of St. Charles, Missouri and Miranda Vaccaro of Winfield, Missouri and one brother, Ronald of Raymondville, Missouri. Denny was incredibly intelligent and talented. He was an indispensable engineer for his employer of 29 years. He could repair any motor vehicle set in front of him. He rebuilt many over his nearly 72 years with us. His pride and joy, a 1966 Ford Mustang currently stored in his garage. He was able to do anything. While living in O'Fallon, Missouri, he was always available to help neighbors. He was a plumber, electrician, roofer, carpenter, and landscaper. He was a successful investor and able to retire at a very early age. He enjoyed taking motorcycle road trips with his family. At heart he was a farm boy and was able to enjoy the last few years of his life living on a small acreage in Summersville, Missouri. His first year in Summersville, he proudly bought himself a tractor for Christmas. Many enjoyed his exuberant laugh and affectionate nicknames. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. Per his request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation rites are entrusted to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home in West Plains, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020.