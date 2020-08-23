1/
Derek Michael "Bunky" Dulay
Dulay, Derek "Bunky" Michael

Age 43, Sunday, August 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Crystal Dulay (nee Earehart); dearest father of Kyra, Caleb and Kaden; loving son of Donna Forister (nee Sessler); dear brother of Carl (Janine), Shaun (Lisa), Danny (Kim) Matt (Jill), Kimberly Anic and the late Tony Dulay; dear son-in-law of Ted Earehart; our dear brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.

Derek's greatest accomplishments in life were his three children, to whom he was completely devoted. With a quick wit and fantastic sense of humor, he supplied endless laughs, not only for his children, but for all those fortunate to know and be around him. He selflessly served our country in Iraq, where he met and fell in love with his wife Crystal. He was the youngest of seven children and a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan. He will certainly find a way to convert all of heavens angels to cheer for the Birds!

Services: Private Family Services with Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. NO FLOWERS PLEASE. Memorials to Derek Dulay Children's Memorial Fund c/o Midwest Bank Centre 2191 Lemay Ferry Road (St. Louis, MO 63125) appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
