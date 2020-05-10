Vanskike, Derriel Gray (nee Carter), 82, passed May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Howard (Bud) Vanskike of nearly 60 years, dear sister of Tom (Carolyn) Carter, Jerriel Carter Varner (Darrell), and Ken (Deb) Carter, sister-in-law Gloria Campione (Gene), aunt, cousin, and friend. She was born to Eldon and Florie Carter in Detroit, AL, spending her youth picking cotton, attending church, and friending neighbors in Bragg City, MO. Derriel (Van) was a St. Louis Public Schools retiree. She and Bud joined the Gardenville-Affton American Legion-Unit 300, and enjoyed traveling the country, many islands, and a special 50th Anniversary Panama Canal cruise. She sent thousands of cards and made just as many calls serving as an information center for addresses and life events. She and Bud attended swim aerobics several days a week with their YMCA friends and Chrysler retiree lunches. Services: A Jefferson Barracks ash interment will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.



