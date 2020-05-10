Derriel Gray (Carter) Vanskike
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Derriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vanskike, Derriel Gray (nee Carter), 82, passed May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Howard (Bud) Vanskike of nearly 60 years, dear sister of Tom (Carolyn) Carter, Jerriel Carter Varner (Darrell), and Ken (Deb) Carter, sister-in-law Gloria Campione (Gene), aunt, cousin, and friend. She was born to Eldon and Florie Carter in Detroit, AL, spending her youth picking cotton, attending church, and friending neighbors in Bragg City, MO. Derriel (Van) was a St. Louis Public Schools retiree. She and Bud joined the Gardenville-Affton American Legion-Unit 300, and enjoyed traveling the country, many islands, and a special 50th Anniversary Panama Canal cruise. She sent thousands of cards and made just as many calls serving as an information center for addresses and life events. She and Bud attended swim aerobics several days a week with their YMCA friends and Chrysler retiree lunches. Services: A Jefferson Barracks ash interment will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Jefferson Barracks
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved