Edington, Dewayne On Thursday, April 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Jeannie Edington (nee Selinger); loving father of Donnie, Tony and Kalesha; dear friend to many. Dewayne always found ways to help, not only his family and friends, but also his community. Dewayne proudly served for many years as a volunteer firefighter and served the American Red Cross as a disaster relief volunteer. Memorials made to Backstoppers.

