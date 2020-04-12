Blankenship, Dewayne Lee

91, passed peacefully on March 28, 2020. He was recently preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Virginia, on March 2, 2020. Loving father of Gina (Robert) Schroell, Dewayne Ray (Suzanne) Blankenship; grandfather of Robby and Richard Schroell, Kyle and Bryce Blankenship, Emily (Kyle) Nicoletti and the late Dylan Blankenship; great-grandfather of Mila and Evelina Nicoletti. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Due to the current pandemic, Memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or .