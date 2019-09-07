Harris, Dewey Wilbur

Age 23, of Cherryville, MO, was killed in action (KIA) on Tues, Nov. 14, 1944 in the Hurtgen Forest near Simonskall, Germany. He was born in Cherryville, MO on Aug. 15, 1921 to Otis and Sarah Harris (nee Anderson).

Dewey was a Private First Class (PFC) in the United States Army. He served under Company C, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division during WWII in the Battle of Hurtgen Forest.

Dewey is survived by his Nephew, Jay Wheat; Niece, Mary (Brent) Stromberg; Niece, Sara (James) Pope; and a host of other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Otis William (Sarah "Kizzy") Harris; Brother, Ferd (Alma) Harris; and Sister, Dollie (Jesse) Wheat.

