Zaring II, Dexter Steele

Dexter Steele Zaring, II, beloved son of Dexter Zaring and Sharon Pentland, passed on September 24, 2019 at age 49. He is survived by his dear brother, David Zaring (Pam); sisters, Denise Porter Kemp and Mimi Kemp Ziegler (Kevin) and many dear cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces.

Dexter attended Parkway South High School and graduated from Rollins University with a B.S. in History degree. His knowledge of world affairs was vast, and he was always ready to engage in lively political debates -- which he usually won. In his youth, he excelled at baseball, basketball and football and was a lifelong Cardinals fan. Dexter loved animals, especially cats, and cared for many rescues during his life.

In Dexter's memory, contributions can be made to Stray Haven Feline Rescue or Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Services: A private service was held September 27 at the United Church of Christ, DeSoto, Missouri.