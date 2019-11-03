Diana Elizabeth Rawizza (1944 - 2019)
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Whittemore House
6440 Forsyth Blvd
St. Louis, MO
Obituary
Rawizza, Diana Elizabeth

Diana Elizabeth Rawizza (nee St. Jean), born January 4, 1944, died September 17, 2019 in Lincoln, MA surrounded by family. Diana grew up in St. Louis and was a longtime Chesterfield resident until moving to Brookline, MA in 2018. Beloved husband for 52 years of Alan R. Rawizza; dear mother of Mark (Sayaka) Rawizza and Holly (Lawrence Whitney) Rawizza; dear grandmother of Ian Rawizza, Lilly Whitney, and Hailey Whitney. Beloved daughter of Stephen L. St. Jean II and Jessie E. St. Jean (nee Best); beloved sister of Robert (Beth) St. Jean and of the late Stephen St. Jean III. She was aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Whittemore House, 6440 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
