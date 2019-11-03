Rawizza, Diana Elizabeth

Diana Elizabeth Rawizza (nee St. Jean), born January 4, 1944, died September 17, 2019 in Lincoln, MA surrounded by family. Diana grew up in St. Louis and was a longtime Chesterfield resident until moving to Brookline, MA in 2018. Beloved husband for 52 years of Alan R. Rawizza; dear mother of Mark (Sayaka) Rawizza and Holly (Lawrence Whitney) Rawizza; dear grandmother of Ian Rawizza, Lilly Whitney, and Hailey Whitney. Beloved daughter of Stephen L. St. Jean II and Jessie E. St. Jean (nee Best); beloved sister of Robert (Beth) St. Jean and of the late Stephen St. Jean III. She was aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Whittemore House, 6440 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019.