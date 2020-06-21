Christen, Diana Gail Robbins

of Ballwin, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 12, 2020, at the age of 85.

Diana was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, on April 23, 1935. She was the only beloved child of Warden S. Robbins and Josephine G. Stanisic Robbins. The family later moved to Webster Groves, Missouri, where Diana attended Nerinx Hall High School, and later graduated from St. Louis University with her degree in Elementary Education. She began her teaching career at Barrett Elementary, and taught elementary and middle school for the St. Louis School District for many years. She later went on to become a hearing aid specialist for Hopmeier Hearing Aids while working with her dear friends, Sam and Pat Hopmeier.

Diana is survived by the father of her children, Louis J. Christen Jr., son Louis J. Christen III (Emily), daughter Josephine Christen (David Pardini), son Michael Wall (Cleveland), son David Christen (Denise), and daughter Amy Riley (Greg), as well as grandchildren Eliza, Louisa, Grace, Miles, John, Maggie, Martin, Donovan, and step-grandchildren Nick and Megan, and four step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her longtime partner Charles (Charley) Johnston, her parents, and her only cousin Tom (Joyce) Stanisic. She left behind her beloved Maltese, Tyger, who brought her great joy.

Diana was a devoted daughter, mother, and grandmother. She was a loving daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many. She was a woman who cared more about family and friends than anything else, and was grateful when they cared about her. She worked hard every day of her life, was accountable, responsible, reliable, organized, and competent. She had a cheerful disposition, suffered life's hardships with a terrific sense of humor, accepted disappointment with humility, and met transgressions with forgiveness.

Diana was a longtime parishioner of St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Ellisville, MO, where she enjoyed the company of her many good friends in Bridge groups and Bible study.

She was a woman of heart and substance: brave, stoic, and stalwart.

We whom she loved, we who knew her and loved her back, are lucky to have known her. She will be in our thoughts and our hearts and our dreams forever.

Services: Diana is to be laid to rest with her loving parents at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri in a private ceremony. We hope to have a public memorial ceremony and a Catholic Mass said in her honor when we all can move around with less risk to ourselves and others. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to forestparkforever.org