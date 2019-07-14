Collins, Diana Joyce (Meyer) 65, entered into eternal peace on July 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. Left to honor Diana and remember her love are her husband, James, and her two children, Stephanie Merrill and James Collins, Jr. Dear mother-inlaw of Jason Merrill and Jodi Collins. Cherished Nana of Madeline, Natalie, Caroline, Gavin and Cooper. Dear sister of Judy Farnsworth and the late Gary Meyer; dear sister-in-law of Ron Farnsworth and Lois Meyer; treasured aunt, great-aunt, cousin and good friend. What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us. Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength, Nehemiah 8:10 Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO, where a Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Contributions in Diana's memory may be made to BJC Hospice. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019