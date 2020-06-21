Diana Louise Kelley
Kelley, Diana Louise

(nee Flynn) 65, entered into the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen E. Kelley. Mother of the late Brian A. Dunn. Sister of Daniel Flynn, Lisa (Greg) Kenley, Julia Cope and James (Cheri) Flynn. Sister-in-law of Stephanie (Steven) Diestelkamp and Michael (Margaret) Kelley. She worked at Defense Mapping and Aerospace Center (St. Louis). Family to plan a celebration at a later date.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
