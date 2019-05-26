Ruggeri, Diana Louise 84, of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital. She was born April 27, 1935 in St. Louis, a daughter of Charles and Olga Buscagalia Gaia. She married Louis Lou Ruggeri. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. Surviving are her children, John (Jill) Ruggeri, Mario (Kathy) Ruggeri, Lisa (Derek Stratman) Ruggeri; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Mario (Vickie) Gaia; several nieces and nephews; and many friends and extended family. Diana touched so many lives and will be dearly missed. She was the President of the Daughters of Mary at St. Joan of Arc and volunteered at many other organizations at church over the years. Services: A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019