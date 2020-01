Shelton, Diane Berthoux

Mrs. Shelton died peacefully on January 6, 2020, just shy of her 79th birthday. Loving wife for 56 years of Philip Dean Shelton.

Services: The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Saturday, January 11, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service conducted at 11:00 a.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Humane Society of Missouri.

