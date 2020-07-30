1/
Diane Curry Weiss
Weiss, Diane Curry

July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael Weiss; dear mother and mother-in-law of Allie Waits (Bill) and Sam Weiss; dear daughter of the late Janet and the late Ray Curry; dear sister of Steve Curry; dear daughter-in-law of Marlita and the late Stuart Weiss; dear sister-in-law of Lori Wainer (Brad) and Debra Weiss; dear aunt of Jessie, Zak (Abby) and Carrie (Jason).

Diane had many close and dear friends who will miss her greatly. Diane loved children and was an amazing teacher.

Services: A Virtual Memorial Service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Congregation Temple Israel, #1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive, 63141; St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness, 12015 Manchester Road, Ste. 130, 63131; or the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis, 1058 Old Des Peres Road, 63131.

Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
