Diane E. Bowes
Bowes, Diane E.

(nee Horst) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Loving wife of Thomas Bowes for 47 years; dear mother of Brian (Nicole), Kevin, Kerri (KC) Bowes; beloved sister of Alice (and the late Michael) Woods and the late Vickie Horst. Dear sister-in-law of Barbara (Roger) Burkholder, Ellen Bowes and the late Timothy Bowes. Aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Diane retired from National Geospatial Intelligence-Agency.

Services: Private visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY. A public funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6024 Old Antonia Rd., Imperial, MO 63052, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 10 a.m. Private interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Vietnam Veterans of America or Brain Injury Association of Missouri appreciated.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
