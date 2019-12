Peterson, Diane Everitt

Passed away on Tuesday,

December 17, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Myron C. Peterson and Margaret J. Peterson. Cherished sister of Elaine C. (Randy) McGoffin and Philip E. (Jean Marie) Peterson. Loving aunt of Geoff (Vickie) McGoffin, Shelley (Lisa Toth) McGoffin, Julie (Randy) Clemens, Kevin (Nikki Przasnyski) Peterson and Stephanie (Jon) Butts. Great friends to many.

Services: A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.