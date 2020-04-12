St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Diane J. Ritter

Diane J. Ritter Obituary

Ritter, Diane J.

(nee Ailer) Thursday, April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the Honorable Robert E. Ritter, Ret.; dear mother of Daniel (Robyn) Ritter and Robyn (Eric) Kalish; dear grandmother of Sam, Laine and Kelly Ritter, Max and Ryan Kalish; dear sister of Cynthia (David) Kinast; dear sister-in-law of Ronald H. (Mary) Ritter and Arthur K. (Leah) Ritter; our dear aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
