Ritter, Diane J.
(nee Ailer) Thursday, April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the Honorable Robert E. Ritter, Ret.; dear mother of Daniel (Robyn) Ritter and Robyn (Eric) Kalish; dear grandmother of Sam, Laine and Kelly Ritter, Max and Ryan Kalish; dear sister of Cynthia (David) Kinast; dear sister-in-law of Ronald H. (Mary) Ritter and Arthur K. (Leah) Ritter; our dear aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020