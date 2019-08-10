Louis, Diane

Surrounded by family, August 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of Frederick and Jean Louis, sister of Carolyn Wenzel (Ron), Barbara Weiss (David), and Thomas Louis (Diane), sweetest Aunt to Daniel, Matthew, Christianna, Thomas, Madleigh and Elijah. Dearest niece, great-niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond's Maronite Catholic Church, 931 Lebanon Drive, St. Louis, MO. Visitation and gathering following Mass in the Cedars Hall.