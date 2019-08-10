Diane Louis

Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raymond's Maronite Catholic Church
931 Lebanon Drive
St. Louis, MO
Obituary
Louis, Diane

Surrounded by family, August 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of Frederick and Jean Louis, sister of Carolyn Wenzel (Ron), Barbara Weiss (David), and Thomas Louis (Diane), sweetest Aunt to Daniel, Matthew, Christianna, Thomas, Madleigh and Elijah.  Dearest niece, great-niece, cousin and friend. 

Services: Memorial Mass on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond's Maronite Catholic Church, 931 Lebanon Drive, St. Louis, MO.  Visitation and gathering following Mass in the Cedars Hall.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019
