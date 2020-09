Fennel, Diane M.

(nee Heidemann) Entered into rest Sun., Sept. 6, 2020. Loving mother of Stacy Lynn (Thomas) Peterson; dear grandmother of Andrew, Sydney, Matthew, and Abigail; dear sister of Robert, and Barry (Jan) Heidemann. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Diane was president of American Staffing in Maryland Heights.

Services: Visitation Thurs., Sept. 10, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service Fri., Sept. 11, 11 a.m. both at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211

Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield, MO. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online Guest Book@buchholzmortuary.com