Diane Margaret Cutaia

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Margaret Cutaia.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cutaia, Diane Margaret (nee Rapoll), passed away, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Loving wife of Anthony J. Cutaia; proud mother of Janice (Rick) Chandler and Nicholas (Michelle English) Cutaia; and even prouder grandmother of Jillian, Nicholas and Jack Chandler; Jake Vose-Cutaia and Kian Nhuch. Diane attended St. Christina Elementary and Mother of Sorrows High School in Chicago, IL. She then attended the University of Illinois at Champaign - Urbana; the University of Wisconsin - West Bend; and graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a B.S. in Botany. She was a volunteer at the Missouri Botanical Garden prior to her becoming a full-time employee in their research department. When she retired from this position, she devoted her efforts to establishing and caring for common ground tree plantings in her community's subdivision. Services: According to her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Forest Re-Leaf of St. Louis. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.