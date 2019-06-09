Cutaia, Diane Margaret (nee Rapoll), passed away, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Loving wife of Anthony J. Cutaia; proud mother of Janice (Rick) Chandler and Nicholas (Michelle English) Cutaia; and even prouder grandmother of Jillian, Nicholas and Jack Chandler; Jake Vose-Cutaia and Kian Nhuch. Diane attended St. Christina Elementary and Mother of Sorrows High School in Chicago, IL. She then attended the University of Illinois at Champaign - Urbana; the University of Wisconsin - West Bend; and graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a B.S. in Botany. She was a volunteer at the Missouri Botanical Garden prior to her becoming a full-time employee in their research department. When she retired from this position, she devoted her efforts to establishing and caring for common ground tree plantings in her community's subdivision. Services: According to her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Forest Re-Leaf of St. Louis. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019