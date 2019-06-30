Osborn, DiAnn died June 6 at age 76. Daughter of William (Bob) and Ann Ginnever. She was the dear and much loved wife of John Osborn, beloved mother of Matthew (Annie), and the late Bryan. Dearest sister of Bobby Osborn (Jake), and Jeannie Byers. Mourned by nieces, nephews and cousins. DiAnn was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and fully believed in the Bible's grand promise of a resurrection to life on a Paradise earth. Her dear friends and relatives look forward with anticipation to that beautiful day when we see her again, in perfect health, and hear again her wonderful laugh.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019