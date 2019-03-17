Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DiAnne Prewitt Drake. View Sign

Drake, DiAnne Prewitt Beloved mother and sister, DiAnne Neuroth Prewitt Drake (Daisy), passed away early Sunday morning, February 24th at her home overlooking Lake Michigan in Wilmette, IL. She was born on December 27th, 1943 in Chicago, IL to parents Robert and June Neuroth. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Fredrick Prewitt, second husband, William Drake, son, Brookes Prewitt Drake and daughter, Staar Prewitt Drake. She is survived by her son, Brent Drake (wife Karina, daughter Alexa), daughter, Susanna Drake McNerney (sons Brookes & Drake), daughter, Sarah Drake, sister, Kathi Langill and brother, Robert Neuroth. Daisy attended Grosse Pointe (MI) High School, Northern Illinois University, and was a United Airlines stewardess during the 1960's. A self proclaimed traveling gypsy, DiAnne had her five children in five different states, while also working as a fashion color consultant and teaching time-management courses to young mothers. She was known to take long road trips, often driving from St. Louis (or Chicago) to Toronto, San Francisco, Palm Beach, and Austin, TX. More recently she spent considerable time in Florence, Italy studying Italian culture and attending culinary school. Daisy was an active member of the Christian Science Church, and longtime resident of St. Louis (Town & Country, Ladue). Services: Services and visitation will be held at Ladue Chapel (9450 Clayton Rd, St. Louis, MO 63124) on March 22 at 11 a.m.Memorial donations may be made in her name to her children's alma mater, MICDS (101 N. Warson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124).

