Davis, Dickie L.

(nee Landsdowne) Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William C. J. Davis; loving mother of Dee (Ludwig) Loris and Dana Weis; dear grandmother of Kirsten and Michael Weis; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A private service and interment will be held at Grace Episcopal Church. Kutis Affton Service