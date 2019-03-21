Strathmann, Sr., Dieter C. of Imperial, MO passed away at home on 3/18/19. He was born in Germany on 9/23/39. Husband of Robin F. Strathmann (nee Siemens). Father to Rhonda (Brian) Bennett, Wade (Christy) Strathmann, Kenny (Sonia) Strathmann, Dieter (Jennifer) Strathmann, Jr. and Heidi (Ben) Yadao. Opa to 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Hermann & Hildegard Strathmann, brother Hermann Strathmann and sister Alice Kaasch. Services: Visitation is Friday, March 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. until memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Memorials: or Paralyzed Veterans of America.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dieter C. Strathmann Sr..
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019