Schmitz, Dina T. (nee Cucchi), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on March 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving wife of Paul Schmitz; beloved mother of Paulette (Klep) Turnbough, Rick (Sally) Schmitz, Denise (Frank) Vinciguerra, and Renee (Dave) Basile; dear grandmother of Christy (Andrew), Crystal (Justin), Jennifer (Dan), Holly (Kevin), Mary (Bill), Harry, and Jessica (Bill); dear great-grandmother to Jonny, Gabriella, Kacie, Dominic, Collin, Jessie, and Emma; beloved aunt of John (Sharon) Cucchi. Friend to many. Dina is preceded in death by her parents John Cucchi and Theresa (nee Restelli) Cucchi, brother Fred Cucchi and grandsons Brian and Richard. Services: Visitation Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Avenue 63110, 9-11 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to The Sick and Elderly Program of The Hill or . ARRANGEMENTS UNDER THE DIRECTION OF MICHEL FUNERAL HOME.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019