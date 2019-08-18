Spivy, Dixon F., M.D.

Dr. Dixon Flemon Spivy died peacefully on August 3, 2019, at his Gold Coast home in the company of his longtime companion, Jane M. Kaup and his daughter, Sara Dixon Spivy. He was born in St. Louis, MO on 06-19-1926 to Raymond Mills Spivy, MD and Mary Lawrence Eaton Spivy.

Dr. Spivy is survived by his son, Samuel O.J. Spivy (Nancy) of New York City, Eloise (Lise) Spivy Diggs of West Palm Beach, FL, Emily (Nina) Spivy of Deland, FL, Sara Spivy, (Preston Jones, Jr) and a grandson, Shiloh Spivy Jones, of Oak Park, IL.

He was preceded in death in 2001 by his wife, Eloise Polk, a concert pianist, a brother, William Spivy and his sister, Frances Stryker.

After attending St. Louis Country Day School, Dr. Spivy entered Yale University, where his studies were interrupted by a stint in the US Army at the end of World War II. After his discharge, he returned to Yale earning a B.A. in Economics followed by a J.D. from Washington University School of Law 1951. He went on to Washington University School of Medicine, where he received his MD degree in 1957. After an internship at Barnes Hospital, a Fellowship in Neurophysiology and a Residency in Neurology at WU School of Medicine, he completed a residency in Psychiatry at Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago. Following completion of his residency in 1967, Dr. Spivy worked at the VA Research Hospital Chicago before joining the staff of Illinois Masonic Medical Center. In 1980, he founded Dixon F. Spivy, MD, LLC, a psychiatric group practice on the Northside of Chicago, which served many patients throughout the years until his retirement in 2007. Dr. Spivy is remembered fondly by his many employees, patients, the physicians and staff that he worked with at Masonic, St. Joseph and other northside hospitals and nursing facilities. He was a member of The Chi Psi Fraternity.

Services: A memorial service and burial will be August 23rd at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Little Traverse Conservancy, 3264 Powell Rd., Harbor Springs, MI 49740.

From an early age until he finished his medical studies, Dr. Spivy spent every summer at his grandparents' cottage in Wequetonsing and at his mother's home on Glenn Drive. In recent years, he and Jane, and their beloved dog Sacha spent time at their home on East Third St. in Harbor.