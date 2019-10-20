Frank, Dolores "Dodie" Miller

October 7, 2019. Dodie died on Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Jerroy A. Frank; mother of Amy Frank Kohlbecker (Todd) and Chris A. Frank (Megan) both of St. Louis; grandmother to Cloe Elizabeth Frank (20), Lily Olivia Frank (16) and Luke "Spike" Kohlbecker (16); sister to David Miller (Deb), aunt to Robb Miller (Elisa), Kelly Miller, and six grand nieces and nephews.

Dodie was born in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Eugene and Elizabeth "Ruth" Webb Miller and married her high school sweetheart, Jerroy, who adored her throughout their 63 years of marriage.

Her dedication extended beyond caring for her family to a high-powered career at Hermann Companies where she worked for 57 years. In addition to Dodie's devotion to her family and career, she always made time for her church; as a greeter, usher, Sunday school teacher, and deacon. She and Jerroy were also avid world travelers and enjoyed everything from a Sunday afternoon road trip, to jaunting cross-country with friends, or most recently cruising the Balearic Sea with their children and grandchildren. She tirelessly planned countless parties and events including; reunions for her high school, Porsche Drivers Ed programs, and gatherings for Porsche Club of America and Mercedes Benz Club of America. In her copious free time she loved playing bridge with her dear friends, writing her famous Christmas letter, reading a good book or working a puzzle with Jerroy over a glass of wine.

You could find her doing any combination of these (and then some) up until October 3 when she had a massive stroke and peacefully passed away 4 days later surrounded by her family and friends.

Services: A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood with a cocktail reception immediately following. If you wish to remember Dodie, she would love to know that you have honored her with a gift to First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, in lieu flowers.