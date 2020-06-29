Hanley, Dolores Adele

Saturday, June 27, 2020. Dear daughter of the late James and Alice Hanley; dear sister of the late James Hanley; dear cousin of Alfred "Sonny" Trentmann and Alberta Lawrence; our dear friend.

Dolores was invited to play for the All American Girls' Professional Ball League. In 1958 she placed 8th in the World Tournament with the St. Louis Blues Girls' Softball team.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 30th, 4-8 p.m. Funeral service at St. Matthew Cemetery, Wednesday, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.