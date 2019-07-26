Dolores Aileen Heller

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Aileen Heller.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Congregation Temple Israel
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Congregation Temple Israel
Obituary
Send Flowers

Heller, Dolores Aileen July 24, 2019; beloved wife of the late Melvin Heller; cherished mother and mother-in-law of Hope N. Heller, Patrice E. Heller (Michael Ecker) and Sally I. Heller (Ron Van Fleet); wonderful grandmother of Maren Heller, Isabelle Ecker, Madeleine Ecker, Samuel Ecker and Jillian Heller Van Fleet; dear sister and sisterin-law of the late Joseph Lott (Terri) and the late Phyllis Rudman (the late Irv); dear sis-ter-in-law of Ronald Heller (Geraldine); loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Dolores was a gifted teacher, professional volunteer, patron of the arts and devoted to helping people with special needs. Services: Visitation Sunday, July 28, 10:00 a.m. at Congregation Temple Israel, #1 Rabbi Alvin D. Rubin Dr. 63141 followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment following service at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road, 63123. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation Temple Israel or a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon
Donations