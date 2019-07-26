Heller, Dolores Aileen July 24, 2019; beloved wife of the late Melvin Heller; cherished mother and mother-in-law of Hope N. Heller, Patrice E. Heller (Michael Ecker) and Sally I. Heller (Ron Van Fleet); wonderful grandmother of Maren Heller, Isabelle Ecker, Madeleine Ecker, Samuel Ecker and Jillian Heller Van Fleet; dear sister and sisterin-law of the late Joseph Lott (Terri) and the late Phyllis Rudman (the late Irv); dear sis-ter-in-law of Ronald Heller (Geraldine); loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Dolores was a gifted teacher, professional volunteer, patron of the arts and devoted to helping people with special needs. Services: Visitation Sunday, July 28, 10:00 a.m. at Congregation Temple Israel, #1 Rabbi Alvin D. Rubin Dr. 63141 followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment following service at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road, 63123. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation Temple Israel or a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 26, 2019