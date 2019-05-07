|
Amos, Dolores Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of James Amos, D.D.S.; dear mother of Kathy (James) Whitledge and Bill (Vickie) Amos; dear grandmother of Greg, Sherry (Kyle), Anthony (Gina) and Timmy; dear great-grandmother of Bridgette, Charli and Piper. Services: Graveside service at J.B. National Cemetery, Thurs day, May 9, 1:15 p.m. Family will leave from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, 12:45 p.m. Contributions to The Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 7 to May 8, 2019