Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Dolores Amos Obituary
Amos, Dolores Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of James Amos, D.D.S.; dear mother of Kathy (James) Whitledge and Bill (Vickie) Amos; dear grandmother of Greg, Sherry (Kyle), Anthony (Gina) and Timmy; dear great-grandmother of Bridgette, Charli and Piper. Services: Graveside service at J.B. National Cemetery, Thurs day, May 9, 1:15 p.m. Family will leave from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, 12:45 p.m. Contributions to The Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 7 to May 8, 2019
