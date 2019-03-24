McCoy, Dolores Catherine Dee Dee Resting in The Arms of The Lord, Wed., Mar. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward William McCoy, dear mother of Jan (William) Callison, dear Dee Dee of Jeff Stofiel, Megan (Bernard) Bartelli, and Sean (Emily) Callison, dear great-Dee Dee of Sophie, Noah, Jack, Liam, Calli, and Brandt. Services: A private family gathering will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Pathways Hospice or Needy Paws appreciated. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
|
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019